Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher arrested, accused of sending graphic video to former student

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher is accused of sending a graphic video to a 15-year old former student.

Investigators say on May 5, Stephan Badertscher, 30 sent a video of himself to the victim and is now charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor.

The victim immediately contacted police. Badertscher turned himself into the Pinellas County Jail on Friday night. Deputies released him about an hour later after he posted a $5,000 bond.

According to Isabel Mascaranas, with the Pinellas County School District, Badertscher was a science teacher at the school and had worked for the district since February of 2020. He resigned his position the day after the allegation surfaced.

Tarpon Springs Police Detectives do not believe there are additional victims, but they aren’t ruling out that possibility.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other case the subject may be involved in please contact Tarpon springs Police Department Detective L. Scarpati at 727-938-2849.