TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tarpon Springs Police Department arrested a man Thursday whom they said drove recklessly at almost double the speed limit.

Police said at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Haydon Bradley James Anderson, 19, was driving an estimated speed of 100 mph in a 55-mph zone.

He then ran the steady red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Martin Luther King Drive while turning left, officers said.

Anderson continued speeding on MLK before he was stopped at the intersection of Lemon Street and U.S. 19 Alternate, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said that the vehicle Anderson was driving was impounded since its owner was not with him. During the vehicle inventory, police found a box with the name “Haydon” on it that contained 11.8 grams of marijuana and 9.2 grams of marijuana wax.

Anderson admitted that the marijuana belonged to him after he was read his rights, according to police.

He was booked on a count of reckless driving. a count of possession of marijuana, and a count of possession of marijuana wax.