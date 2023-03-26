PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 44-year-old man from Tarpon Springs was charged with first-degree murder for his alleged connection to a missing persons case in Pinellas County, authorities announced Sunday.

According to the Largo Police Department, 44-year-old Tomasz Kosowski was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged connection to the disappearance of Steven Cozzi.

On Tuesday, March 21, officers received a report that Cozzi had left his office at 1501 S Belcher Road, leaving behind his wallet, car keys, vehicle, and cell phone.

However, officers later learned he was never seen exiting the building.

During their investigation, authorities detected a “strong chemical odor” coming from the men’s bathroom of the office along with small drops of blood.

“Further investigation found a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom,” the release added. “Detectives then began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building the same time as the victim.”

Once Kosowski was identified as a potential suspect, authorities obtained a search warrant to search his home in Tarpon Springs.

“Evidence obtained from the search warrant” led authorities to stop Kosowski on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Tarpon Springs where he was arrested.

The department said the body of Steven Cozzi remains missing as of this report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Bolton at the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.