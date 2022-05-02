TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police arrested a man Sunday morning after he allegedly tried to run a man over with a truck before stabbing him, according to an affidavit.

Police said that William Albert Hallatt, 47, of Tarpon Springs got into an argument with someone in the parking lot of the Eagle’s Nest Lounge.

Multiple witnesses saw Hallatt reverse his truck at the man he was arguing with “in what they viewed was an attempt to hit him,” the affidavit said.

According to police, the victim then began banging on the driver’s door of the truck before Hallat exited his truck and stabbed the victim on his left side.

Police said witnesses heard the victim beg Hallatt not to kill him because he has kids. After stabbing the victim, Hallat drove off in his truck, the affidavit said.

Officers later found Hallatt at his home, who admitted to stabbing the other man in self-defense. Police said Hallatt told them he had no intention on killing the victim.

The affidavit said the victim, who survived his injuries, was not armed at the time nor did Hallatt believe that the victim had a weapon.

Police said Hallatt also admitted to not trying to contact law enforcement after the incident. They also said Hallatt threw the knife into a body of water after the incident.

Hallatt was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.