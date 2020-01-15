Tarpon Springs K-9 retires from service on his birthday

Breaking News
Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs PD Facebook

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A K-9 with the Tarpon Springs Police Department retired from service Wednesday.

The police department released an emotional goodbye video for Dobies, who “faithfully served the agency and citizens of Tarpon Springs for seven years.”

Dobies was under the handling of K9 Officer Tommy Nguyen during his time with the police department. .

Dobies has earned numerous awards in his career, including “Top Dog” in the country at the United States Police Canine Association trials in 2016.

“He accumulated other awards over the past 4 years at USPCA Regionals and Nationals, even finishing 1st place for room searches, 1st place for vehicle searches, and 1st place overall at the regional competition in 2019,” the police department’s post reads.

Thank you for your service, Dobies!

