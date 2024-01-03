TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire in Tarpon Springs is under investigation.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said it worked with the Palm Harbor and Eastlake fire departments to battle a garage fire at a home on Sunkissed Drive early Wednesday.

Tarpon Springs firefighters said they arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. to find a three-story home with smoke and fire coming from the garage.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire quickly. No one was hurt.

(WFLA)

Firefighters rescued three cats from the home. The cats’ condition is not known at this time.

No other details were available.