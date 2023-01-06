TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.(WFLA) — The Greek Orthodox community in Tarpon Springs is getting ready for its 117th Epiphany celebration on Friday.

Epiphany, also called the Theophany (meaning “appearance of God”), is a celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ. The period between Christmas and Epiphany is called Dodecameron, or the Twelve Days. The term “Twelve Days of Christmas” is derived from this period.

The all-day event will begin with a church service at the The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church followed by a procession leading to the Spring Bayou.

This year, 68 young men will line the bayou and wait for a cross to be thrown into the water. It is said that whoever gets the cross will have a year of good luck.

Those selected to dive for the cross are young Orthodox Christian men between the ages of 16 and 18. Past divers have included war veterans, doctors, lawyers, and politicians. Among the more noteworthy past retrievers is Nikitas Lulias, who retrieved the cross in 1974 and now serves as Archbishop of Thyateria and Great Britain.

After the dive comes Glendi, the Greek word for party.

There will be Greek dancers from St. Nicholas Dance Ministry of Tarpon Springs, St George of New Port Richey “Patrida”, Hellas Dancers of Holy Trinity in Clearwater, and Assumption Jr Hellenic Society, from Detroit, Michigan.

Community members can also enjoy six food trucks at the Glendi, all serving Greek cuisine.