Tarpon Springs gets ready for 116th Epiphany celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla (WFLA) – On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox community in Tarpon Springs will rejoice in the 116th Epiphany celebration. Epiphany is a Christian feast day primarily commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist.

The day-long celebration starts with church services in the morning followed by a processional from the church down to Spring Bayou where the diving of the cross will take place.

Before the diving of the cross, there will be an invocation recited and a white dove will be released symbolizing the Holy Spirit to fly over the Bayou. The Archbishop will then throw a white cross into the water and dozens of young men will dive for the cross, hoping to be the person who retrieves it.

It’s said the person who recovers the cross will have blessings for the whole year.

Leading up to the Epiphany Celebration, there was the Blessing of the Fleet on Wednesday. Clergy members bless fishermen and their ships to wish them a safe journey.

The annual tradition draws thousands of people to Tarpon Springs each year, however last years celebration was scaled back and quieter due to the pandemic. This year the celebration is back open for the public to attend.