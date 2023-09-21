TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs football coach tackled a parent who was reportedly grabbing a player by the neck at practice on Thursday, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to a practice at Tarpon Springs High School and found one of the coaches restraining a man on the ground at the football stadium.

One of the players was not participating in practice due to a previous injury, and the man, who is the biological father of the player, was arguing with him and grabbing him by the neck, according to police.

The coach approached and told the father to stop touching the child. The father allegedly then let go of the child and kicked the coach, police said.

The coach then wrestled the father to the ground and restrained him until police showed up.

The father, whose name is not being released, was charged with child abuse. The coach did not want to press charges.

The incident remains under investigation.