Tarpon Springs commissioners consider proposed luxury apartments on the Anclote River

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second night in a row, the Tarpon Spring Board of Commissioners listened to representatives of the Texas-based developer making its case to build more than 400 luxury apartments on the Anclote River next to U.S. Highway 19.

The Morgan Group’s planners say the proposed Anclote Harbor development preserves the majority of the wetlands and separates the five 4-story buildings from the river and two bald eagle nesting sites.

“The number one priority when they designed this project was to be sensitive to all of these environmental features and work with the environment instead of just plopping down a project and throwing as much density as they could,” Cyndi Tarapani told the commissioners.

But there is pushback from environmental groups and residents who worry about the addition of more traffic to an already busy stretch of U.S. Highway 19.

“Once it is built on, it’s gone and there’s so many other places they could put their apartments,” said Peter Dalacos, the president of Friends of the Anclote River.

Dalacos said the Morgan Group should take its plans to build the more than 400 luxury apartments somewhere else in Tarpon Springs.

“Developers are coming in and carving up the raw land,” he said. “We want them here. We want them to redevelop. There’s so many strip centers that are vacant.”

The developer’s updated proposal has a second access point on the highway.

“We are making every effort to get that approved through the FDOT with all the appropriate design and engineering,” Tarapani said.

The community activists pushing back against the developers’ project have already defeated a plan to build a Walmart on the 74-acre parcel of land.

“Our vision is to make a public park,” Dalacos said. “This is what we’ve been fighting the city for.”

Kamil Salame from the Morgan Group declined News Channel 8’s request for an interview at the meeting Wednesday night.