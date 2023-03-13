PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old man was arrested and accused of placing a hidden camera inside the men’s bathroom at the “We Spy Coffee & More” shop in Tarpon Springs, according to authorities.

On Monday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said a customer was using the men’s restroom at the “We Spy Coffee & More” shop, located at 505 Dodecanese Blvd., when they noticed they were being recorded by a camera placed underneath the sink.

The victim confronted 31-year-old Spyridon Voulgarakis, who is an employee of the store. Authorities said Voulgarakis later admitted to hiding the camera and recording other men using the restroom.

Voulgarakis was charged with battery and video voyeurism.

If you have been to “We Spy Coffee & More” since Feb. 13, used the male restroom, and feel you may be a victim, you are encouraged to call Det. J. Melton at 727-938-2849.