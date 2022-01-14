Tarpon Springs clinic director offered to keep positive drug test quiet in exchange for sexual favors, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is facing an extortion charge after police say he told a woman she had tested positive for drugs, and that he would keep it quiet in exchange for sexual favors.

Tarpon Springs police arrested 52-year old Christopher Ferguson on Thursday. According to the arrest report, he is the director of operations at the Phoenix Medical Management Clinic on Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and believe there may be additional victims.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ferguson spoke with the victim over the phone on a recorded call and told her what “sexual actions he wanted her to perform.” He then, according to police, instructed her to come to the clinic after hours.

When the woman showed up, police took him into custody.

After his arrest, the report indicates he admitted his actions were “unethical” and he was aware the victim believed he wanted the sexual contact in exchange for a “clean slate.”

Deputies released him from the Pinellas County Jail after he posted a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.