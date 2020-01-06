Tarpon Springs celebrates 114th annual Epiphany

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Excitement is in the air as the 114th Epiphany Celebration takes place today in Tarpon Springs.

The Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived at Tampa International Airport Sunday afternoon ahead of today’s celebration. The Prime Minister will also be in attendance.

He was greeted by school children, clergy and Orthodox Christians.

The Archbishop expressed his excitement for this year’s celebration.

“I want to express my joy and happiness that I am with you for the first time as archbishop and I will participate for first time in Epiphany in Tarpon Springs,” he said.

Epiphany commemorates the baptism of Jesus. In Tarpon Springs, young Greek boys will dive into the bayou to retrieve a cross thrown into the water by the archbishop.

It’s said the teen who finds the cross will be blessed for the year.

Observances start at 8 a.m. Monday morning followed by a service at the Cathedral. After the service, there will be a processional to the Bayou where the diving for the cross will take place. Following the ceremony, the Epiphany Glendi will take place in Craig Park.

