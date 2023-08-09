PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tarpon Springs 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday after a months-long child pornography investigation.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives launched an investigation after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography was being transmitted through the internet.

Through various investigative techniques, PCSO detectives said they were able to identify the alleged suspect as 19-year-old Jack Popov.

Over several months, detectives continued their investigation, and eventually, authorities located “several files” of child pornography on an internet account that was allegedly Popov’s.

The images found were of children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old, according to PCSO.

Popov was arrested at his residence on Tuesday and was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of transmission of child pornography.

In a press release, PCSO said that when detectives interviewed the 19-year-old, he admitted to owning the internet account and viewing the child pornography files.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail following his arrest. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.