PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 44-year-old man from Tarpon Springs was charged with first-degree murder, according to jail records obtained by WFLA.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Sunday around 4:15 a.m. on a single count of murder in the first degree.

The Largo Police Department is named as the arresting agency.

WFLA Investigator Mahsa Saeidi has reached out to Largo PD for additional information regarding this arrest.

This is a developing story.