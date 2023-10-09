ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police investigated a shooting early Monday morning that left a man in the hospital, a release said.

According to police, the shooting happened at 5:36 a.m. at a house on James Avenue South.

Investigators said a man in his 50s was wounded after someone shot at the home multiple times.

The man was hospitalized but is said to be stable.

Detectives said this was a “targeted” shooting. They remained at the home Monday morning to collect more evidence.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ and your tip to TIP411.