PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are working to contain a hazardous materials spill after a tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned in the southbound access lanes of U.S. 19.

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday in front of Congo River Golf.

The tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline when it overturned. Preliminary reports indicated the tanker was leaking hazardous materials. Crews rushed to the scene to contain and mitigate the spill.

There were no injuries reported.

The southbound access road south of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is closed as of 9 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.