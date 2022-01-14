‘Tampadelphia’ fans get ready for Sunday’s playoff game

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not all Buccaneers fans in Tampa. There are some big-time Philadelphia Eagles fans too.

They’re part of a group that’s been around for nearly 30 seasons.

“Tampadelphia” is a group of passionate, diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans living in Tampa Bay.

Paul Parone moved to Tampa from Philly in 1993. He started Tampadelphia one year later. Almost 30 years later, the group is still growing.

“Tampa is a city of transplant and migration, people come and go,” Parone said. “Tampa is a very gentile town, all of us are from elsewhere, we have our loyalties and new families, it’s a growing process.”

On Sunday’s they meet at Mugs in Clearwater. Parone says close to 300 people will normally get together for an afternoon game.

Although they’re Philly fans, many of them have adopted the Bucs as their second team.

“This is our home too, so we are probably the only group in the U.S. that can’t lose this weekend,” Parone said.