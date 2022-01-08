Tampa wrong-way driver stopped while heading home from bar, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested early Saturday morning after troopers stopped him allegedly driving in the wrong direction down I-275.

According to the Florida High Patrol, Julian David Estrada Ramirez, 31, of Tampa, was driving home from a bar in St. Petersburg just past 3 a.m. when troopers stopped him near 38th Avenue North.

Reports state Ramirez entered the interstate in the incorrect direction at 5th Avenue North.

After he was stopped, troopers said Ramirez blew a breath sample of 0.161 and was later arrested for DUI.