ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was arrested Friday after allegedly committing thefts at two Ulta stores in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.

The documents said Friday, Marquita Lashawn Williams, 36, entered the Ulta Beauty on Tyrone Boulevard in St. Petersburg, removed several items from two counters, and put them in a shopping basket. In total, the items were valued at $1,308, as stated in an affidavit.

According to police, Williams left the store without paying for the goods, but not before she was seen on surveillance video, which helped authorities recognize her as the suspect when she was being taken into custody for another theft in Seminole.

Another affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Williams committed the other theft on Tuesday.

Deputies said Williams was accused of stealing $1,477 worth of “numerous hygiene products” from the Ulta on 113th Street North.

Employees recognized Williams when she returned to the store and contacted the police, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was arrested on two charges of grand theft, the documents stated.