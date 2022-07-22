PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Uber driver was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he used his vehicle to strike a passenger several times.

Deputies said Chad Thomas, 43, of Tampa was driving the victim around when an altercation broke out. On two separate occasions, deputies said Thomas used his vehicle to strike the victim.

Thomas told authorities he struck the rider because he was in fear, but arrest documents alleged Thomas had two opportunities to flee the scene but refused to.

He was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $20,000.