PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Police officer was nearly struck by a Tampa teen who drove his car over 130 mph down the Courtney Campbell Causeway last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers said Christopher Gomez, 19, of Tampa, was racing another vehicle along the causeway on Feb. 27 when an unmarked police car spotted the teen “reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph.”

Arrest documents alleged Gomez nearly struck the officer as they pulled out with their sirens activated.

Gomez was allegedly racing in a 2011 Mercedes 2-door when he fled from the officer. He was later charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer (high speed or wanton disregard), and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities did not identify the driver who Gomez was allegedly racing.