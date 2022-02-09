Tampa roofing supply company makes good on refunds for damaged tires

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Elaine Goller is still in disbelief. She contacted 8 on Your Side in January after she ran over dozens of roofing nails on Passadena Avenue in St. Petersburg.

She counted 72 nails in just one tire and had to replace all four. The cost was nearly $700. On Wednesday she was grinning ear to ear with a check for the full amount in hand.

“8 On Your Side rocks,” said Goller. “When companies and people do the right thing it just makes it all the better. And I had no idea that this was going to be the outcome.”

We featured Goller in a story that aired on Jan. 31. The next day, the MJ Morning Show on Q105 picked up the story and ran with it. One of the callers was a man named John, who said he managed a roofing supply company in Tampa, and it was one of his drivers who was responsible.

James Carter also rolled over those roofing nails. He had to replace two tires. He contacted 8 on Your Side asking for help.

“You contacted me Tuesday, it was a week ago, and gave me the information,” said Carter, who was amazed at how quickly the company worked to get him his money back. “Thursday at noon, the check was here by FedEx. 46 hours after the agent told me they had accepted it.

Goller says she never dreamed the situation would end this positively.

“Never in a million years. Never in a million years,” said Goller. “And it restores my faith in humanity, I must say. “