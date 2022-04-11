CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa photographer managed to get a rare photo of the Sun shining through Pier 60’s dock during a Sunday sunset.

Lance Raab said this was one of the few nights where the sunset lines up directly under the pier.

“We lucked out with perfect skies and weather to photograph it,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Raab works as a landscape photographer in the Tampa Bay area.

He has taken photos features several of our local landmarks, including the Pinellas Bayway Bridge, the Tampa skyline during Super Bowl night, and Amalie Arena.