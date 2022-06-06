TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men are facing charges for allegedly hunting a deer in a residential area in East Lake, authorities said.

The alleged incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ridgemoor Boulevard and Glenridge Drive, according to an affidavit. In Zone C, where it happened, general deer gun season runs from Nov. 5 through Jan. 22, the report said.

Deputies said they became aware of the situation after a man called 911 and reported hearing what sounded like metal shrapnel hit his fence. He said he saw a deer lying on the road, which he presumed was deceased, and a vehicle circling the area.

The report said the men picked up the deer and fled the scene. Deputies found them a short time later in the area of Ridgemoor Boulevard and East Lake Road. There was a deceased deer and a pellet rifle in the back of the vehicle, according to the report.

The driver, Alain Delgado Luna, and his back seat passenger, Aniel Rodriguez Toledo, were detained.

Deputies said Toledo admitted to owning the gun and shooting the deer through the rear of the vehicle. He said he worked in the area and knew it was a good spot to shoot deer for food, according to the report.

The men were accused of violating conservation rules and arrested on charges of hunting at night and illegally taking possession of a deer.

They were booked into the Pinellas County jail and each released on $400 bond.