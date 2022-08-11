PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself to a 7-year-old boy then tried to lure him into his room at a Pinellas County hotel Tuesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Seven Johnson was arrested and charged with luring and enticing a child and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Deputies said Johnson was caught on video intentionally exposing himself to the boy and masturbating in front of him.

According to the arrest affidavit, the boy did not move for a moment and appeared to be panic-stricken.

Deputies said Johnson then tried to lure the boy into the hotel room by motioning for the child to enter the room. The victim later told deputies the man told him to “come here.”

Deputies said when they arrested Johnson, he was wearing the same clothes from when he committed the alleged crime.