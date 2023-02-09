ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.

Police said Johnny Julio Martin, 35, brought his 13-year-old son, Ethan, to an illegal street racing event in St. Petersburg on Jan. 28.

At 12:35 a.m., Ethan was walking towards a crowd gathered near 28th Street and 110th Avenue when he stepped into the street and was hit by a motorcycle going over 100 mph, according to St. Pete police. Ethan was killed and a bystander was seriously injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized and in critical condition for days after the crash. It is not known if they face charges in the teenager’s death.

Johnny Martin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with child neglect resulting in death. He was also cited for participating in a street race as a spectator, which is considered a moving violation.

Martin was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.