TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s logan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.”

The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization that claims to be the largest in the nation.

The billboards aim to raise public awareness around Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law which restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.

The legislation — often referred to by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — has drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, students, Democrats, the White House, and some in the entertainment industry.

The Human Rights Campaign said a number of its billboards have already been erected. The campaign will run for the next four weeks and includes online digital ads and billboards in the folling locations:

TAMPA — One billboard went live on April 19 Westbound I-4 between Tampa’s Ybor City and the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

TALLAHASSEE — Three billboards went live on April 20 Capitol Circle SE North of Apache Parkway N. Monroe Street North of E. Bradford Road Capitol Circle NE South of Centerville Road.

ORLANDO AREA — Three billboards went live on April 21 E. Colonial Drive (SR50) West of SR408 Lee Road West of N. Orlando Avenue SR 436 West of Pearl Lake Causeway

The HRC said it plans to launch additional billboards in South Florida.