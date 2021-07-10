Tampa Bay Watch, clothing company work together to clean up 4th of July debris from St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Watch is working with MANG Apparel and the city of St. Petersburg to help clean up trash left behind by Independence Day Celebrations.

The two organizations are holding a cleanup event Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Grandview Park as part of a 2021 collaboration project to preserve the biodiversity in the Tampa Bay estuary.

Part of the collaboration includes the Bay Watch Collection, a set of clothing items from MANG to help support Tampa Bay Watch’s conservation efforts.

Kyle Rossin, CEO of Mang, set up a one-for-one model for the sale of MANG Apparel. For every clothing item sold, a mangrove will be planted. Rossin has been growing mangroves in West Palm Beach since 2014.

The Baywatch collection also gives 10 percent of its revenue to Tampa Bay Watch, supporting its educational and scientific programs.