TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WWE is coming to Tampa Bay in January 2024!

WWE announced Wednesday that Tampa Bay will host the 37th Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Tropicana Field. On Monday,. Jan. 29, Monday Night Raw will take place at Amalie Arena.

This will be the first time the Royal Rumble event will be held in the Tampa Bay area since 1955.

“Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco. “Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January.”

Royal Rumble will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman matches, with the winners receiving a Wrestlemania 40 Championship match opportunity.

This past year, Royal Rumble was hosted in San Antonio, Texas, which generated an all-time record of over $7.7. million, WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed event in history.

For more information on pre-sale ticket registration, visit wwe.com/royalrumble-2024-presale.

For Royal Rumble ticket packages, for unrivaled access, and unforgettable experiences, visit onlocationexp.com/wwe/royal-rumble-tickets.