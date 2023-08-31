PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have a message for Tesla owners after two electric vehicles recently caught fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Firefighters in Palm Harbor warned residents, “If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay.”

(Palm Harbor Fire Rescue)

Officials said the saltwater exposure can trigger combustion within the lithium-ion batteries. Owners of electric or hybrid vehicles, golf carts, and electric scooters should move their vehicles to higher ground.

“Don’t drive these through water,” officials said. “PHFR crews have seen numerous residents out in golf carts and children on scooters riding through water.”