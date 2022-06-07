PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog burned in Pinellas County in a case of arson is officially a semi-finalist for a national award.

Public voting is now open to choose Denali for this year’s American Humane Hero Dog Award.

“Denali” was chemically burned in a case of animal cruelty in 2018. She spent two weeks receiving treatment at BluePearl’s intensive care unit before being released. She was adopted by Karey Burek, the Suncoast Animal League volunteer who transported her to get help.

The pair visits those who need therapy, including victims of domestic violence at Hope Villages of America in Pinellas County.

Denali is a contender for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

The awards are “an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes the heroes on both ends of the leash,” according to its website. There are categories of shelter dogs, law enforcement and detection, military and more. Denali qualifies for the “therapy” category.

Denali was picked for the 21 semifinalist, among nearly 400 candidates.

The second round of voting goes throughout July 22.

The public can vote for the semifinalists online.