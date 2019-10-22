Tampa Bay schools approaching deadline to allow medical marijuana use

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Using marijuana on campus could once land you in big trouble, but now as more students turn to it for medical treatment school districts have to set guidelines on how to administer this now-legal drug.

“It’s a new age and they’re finding new things and if that helps a child, why not,” asks Bernice Passaretti who has one grandson.

New treatments, new laws, and new ways of dealing with medicine once forbidden in Florida schools.

“Maybe it’s a good idea, maybe it’s a bad idea It just depends on how it’s worked for the kids,” says Sally Nguyen.

As Florida legalizes the medicinal use of marijuana Pinellas County Schools is drafting up a policy where this type of medicine would not be stored on campus or administered by staff. A parent or caregiver will have to come every day to school to give their child medicinal marijuana.

“Not all parents can do that because of work or other obligations and so that could leave that particular student in a less desirable situation,” says Dr. David Berger with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care.

Dr. Berger suggests in some cases an extended delivery system like a patch might help parents. He’s also working with another school to draft their policy for medicinal marijuana.

“I think it’s very reasonable to just take the similar approach that we take with other controlled substances. A kid can’t just bring the Ritalin to school and pop it during lunch either,” says Dr. Berger.

What makes this tricky is while medicinal marijuana is legal in Florida, at the national level it’s not and schools don’t want to lose out on federal funding.

Florida school districts have until December first to submit a draft, and the end of the year to approve it as a set policy.