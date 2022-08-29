TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies are teaming up with C&C Lemonade Factory for a fundraiser to raise money for childhood cancer research and advocacy at Sunday’s game at Al Lang Stadium.

C&C Lemonade Factory will host a pop-up lemonade stand at the game on Sept. 3 against the Las Vegas Lights.

Caroline and Charlotte Gallagher’s lemonade stand will be inside the stadium and will be open before and during the game. Lemonade is free, but donations are appreciated. All donations will go to childhood cancer research and advocacy.

Caroline was diagnosed with leukemia at 18-months-old. Six months later, her 2-year-old cousin, Julia, was also diagnosed. After over 2 1/2 years of treatment, Caroline is in remission, but Julia lost her fight.

The Gallagher girls are committed to making a difference by honoring their cousin’s fight and supporting other kids fighting cancer.

C&C Lemonade Factory is an idea Caroline had in the summer of 2017 to raise money to buy toys for her friends still in the hospital.

“We make lemonade to raise money for the other people who are sick and then we give it to the doctors!” said Charlotte, who spoke with News Channel 8 ahead of a fundraiser at the Gallagher home in April.

You can find out more about C&C Lemonade Factory online and on their event page.