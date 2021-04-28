Tampa Bay restaurants struggling to find workers, new legislation proposed to help hospitality industry

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Many restaurants in the Tampa Bay area are struggling due to staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One Italian restaurant in Pinellas County tells 8 On Your Side staffing issues are so severe it’s struggling to keep its doors open.

Company officials say they have two locations – one in Indian Rocks Beach and another in Madeira Beach. They’re also working to open a third restaurant in St. Pete but can’t, mainly because of staffing issues.

But restaurants aren’t the only ones hurting. The entire hospitality industry has taken a hit, including hotels and other tourism-related services.

The president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association is joining U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., on Wednesday in a virtual press conference to announce new legislation to provide targeted relief to the ailing hospitality industry.

“The introduction of this critical legislation comes at a time when the hotel industry has lost 10 years of job growth, is shuttering doors, and losing employees for good. Leisure and hospitality has lost 3.1 million jobs during the pandemic that have yet to return, representing more than a third of all unemployed persons in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even more stark, the unemployment rate in the accommodation sector specifically remains 330% higher than the rest of the economy. No industry has been more affected by the pandemic than hospitality. Government-issued travel bans and restrictions, which have been meant to slow the spread of the virus, resulted in record job loss. While leisure travel is resuming as more people are vaccinated, business travel—the largest source of hotel revenue—is down 85% and is not expected to begin its slow return until the second half of this year. Full recovery is not expected until 2024.” Maura Morton, Senior Director of Communications

American Hotel & Lodging Association

