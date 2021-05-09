Tampa Bay restaurants forced to juggle employee shortage, busy Mother’s Day rush

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What better way to celebrate mom than with a nice meal? Restaurants across Tampa Bay appreciated the boom in business but many of them struggled to keep up because of the crippling worker shortage.

“It is a balancing act and everyone is balancing as best as they can,” said Holden Kellerhals, a server at The Lure.

The National Restaurant Association reported staffing at restaurants is down 20 percent in comparison to pre-pandemic. It has caused places like The Lure to have some major delays.

“Sometimes the wait can be really long to get in. Sometimes the food can take a little longer than it typically would and it’s frustrating coming out of the quarantine,” said Kellerhals.

The shortage has even caused their restaurant to shut down on Mondays. Kellerhals told 8 On Your side they’re going to continue to push through yet another hurdle.

