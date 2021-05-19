Tampa Bay restaurants enabling bitcoin payments options

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The crypto craze is so popular that customers at some popular Tampa Bay restaurants are using it to pay their checks.

Whether its Bitcoin to buy dinner or Dogecoin for drinks, Nick Pappas, owner of Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar in Oldsmar is letting people use bitcoin for the bill.

He says dreaming big is what makes a business thrive, and he worked to make his idea a reality This well-known Oldsmar business owner is letting customers use crypto, and he says it’s caught on like the wildly popular currency itself. He tells 8 On our Side his diners love it.

“When I told this to my parents, they told me, what are you doing? I don’t understand it. I think that’s part of the intrigue, it’s not fully understood yet,” Pappas said.

The currency is, indeed both fascinating and a bit confusing. That being said, people can’t stop talking about it. The mystery of this money is what many find intriguing, spawning discussions all over the world, and every age group.







For Pappas, the restaurant industry is a busy one where the business depends on the bottom one. This lifelong Floridian and restaurant owner says he has one goal, keeping his customers happy, both locals and tourists alike.

“It’s really interesting, it’s fun to talk about, and it’s unique,” he said.

He says in running his businesses, creativity counts constantly. His philosophy is that noidea is too big or bold, including letting customers use bitcoin to pay the dinner bill.

Pappas tells us he is well aware crypto carries a risk, but he also points out a reward. He explained how he wanted to let customers have fun with crypto, allowing them to choose how they pay the check.

Turns out, it’s a choice sparking currency conversation as restaurants, Beachwood in Oldsmar and Flame Stone, also in Oldsmar as well as Trinity.

“The thing is, we’re taking the risk, and other customers. So, if the bill is $50, then that’s what they’ll pay. Exactly $50 in bitcoin. Doesn’t matter what the prices at,” he told us.

While Pappas allows crypto payment, he realizes how volatile the currency can be and admits it is extremely unpredictable with massive gains and losses, fluctuating often.

Financial advisor Steve Overton agrees and says the currency causes him grave concern. So, his advice is simple and blunt, say no to crypto.

“I’m telling you, it can be vapor overnight,” Overton told 8 On Your Side,

In the end, no matter what happens with this currency craze, Pappas says he loves how unique it is, giving people another way to pay, different than dollars and if you’d like it, use it.