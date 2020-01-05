Tampa Bay residents participate on anti-war protests

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – People are fired up in Clearwater, holding signs high and getting honks from passing cars.

“This is about saving democracy, abiding by the laws. Our founding fathers are turning in their graves,” said Rita Fox, an organizer with the group Need to Impeach.

The anger stems from President Trump’s administration’s decision to kill a top Iranian general with an airstrike Thursday night. Since then the president has ordered 3,000 soldiers to move into the Middle East.

“War. I’m afraid our president would take us to war without any forethought and long as he thought it would benefit his personal needs,” said Charles Kilboy, a veteran of the Korean War.

Many see this move as a way for the president to distract from the latest decision by the House to impeach him.

“It’s not going to make anything better. Nothing. Nothing he does makes anything better, but war distracts,” Fox said.





Even Tampa Bay Students for Democratic Society at USF have come together to join the thousands of voices crying out for the US to stay out of another war.

“What’s done is done, but hopefully we can show the United States government that the people don’t want a war with Iran. It’s very unpopular,” said Taylor Cook with SDS.

The older generation hopes people will look at history in a way to learn from past mistakes and to keep away from repetition.

“It’s necessary. It’s an educational experience for the population. Most people don’t read history and consequently, they don’t know how we get into these things,” Kilboy said.

Protesters told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal they will continue to make noise on the streets of Tampa Bay and across the country until government leaders hear their cries for peace.

LATEST STORIES: