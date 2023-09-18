ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the first information regarding postseason tickets.

Tickets for the potential Wild Card series and American League Division Series will go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., according to the team.

Season ticket members and Rays insiders will have presale opportunities, and fans who purchase a 2024 Traditional Season Membership will have access to every potential Rays postseason home game, the team said.

All tickets are mobile only and printed tickets won’t be accepted.

For up-to-date information about ticketing options for the post season, visit the Rays website.