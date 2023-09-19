ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays are set to make a major announcement Tuesday morning about the future of Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District.

The City of St. Petersburg will hold a joint news conference with Pinellas County and the Rays to announce the deal, concluding the years-long search for the Major League Baseball team’s new home. The news conference can be viewed in the live player above.

In January, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced Hines & Rays would be the development team leading the project. The new stadium will be built near the current site of Tropicana Field and will include redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, according to preliminary plans from the developer.

The Rays have played at the Trop since the team formed in 1998. The franchise has offered competitive rosters over the past several years, but has struggled to draw fans out to Tropicana Field, which is widely-regarded as one of the most outdated facilities in the MLB.

Consistently low attendance and inability to find a new stadium also made the Rays a constant source of relocation rumors, as their least at the Trop is expected to end in 2027. The MLB rejected a plan to split seasons between St. Pete and Montreal, Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.