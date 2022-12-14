PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay-area residents became millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets from the same Publix grocery store.

According to the Florida Lottery, the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor is on a hot streak after selling winning tickets to two people, two days in a row.

Ryan Doddridge claims prize on behalf of Doddridge Law Winners Trust. (Credit: Florida Lottery)

On Monday, an attorney from New Port Richey became the first person to claim the $15 million top prize from the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-off game since its launch earlier this year. Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the prize on behalf of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, as a one-time payment of $10,430,000.

The 300X The Cash game, first launched in September, offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still up for grabs.

Octavia Wright’s winning lottery ticket. (Credit: Florida Lottery)

A woman from Palm Harbor claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. The Lottery said Octavia Wright, 41, received her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.

Those who play the 500X The Cash Game have the chance to win a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered by the Lottery’s scratch-off games. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145, while the overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.

The Publix that sold the winning tickets will get a $30,000 bonus commission for the first winner and a $2,000 commission for the second.