Tampa Bay non-profit featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, surprised with $10K

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – A local non-profit organization is getting national recognition on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Wednesday, My Fairy Godfathers Foundation was featured on the show, highlighting their work to empower young girls and women through beauty.

“We provide women with beauty experiences and usually we work with women who have been through some sort of adversity in life,” said co-founder Andrew Ashton.

Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton created My Fairy Godfathers Foundation more than a decade ago and have helped more than 700 women, a majority of them in Tampa Bay.

Both of them spoke with Drew Barrymore about their foundation’s mission and the work that they do to help empower women.

“To have our foundation on a national level was unbelievable. It helped us achieve the next level of where we can go and reaching more people who can find out what we are doing and ultimately help more women,” Ashton said.

Drew Barrymore surprised the Fairy Godfathers with $10,000 plus beauty supplies and products they can use for their foundation.

For more details about My Fairy Godfathers Foundation and how you can help support their mission, click here.