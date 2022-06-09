ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Kind Mouse is a non-profit organization in Pinellas County that has been helping feed children and their families for 10 years.

Volunteers, ranging from ages 5 to 18 helped fill up bags with non-perishable food at the organization’s pantry location on Thursday.

The bags are given to local children in need as part of their ‘Mouse Nibbles’ program. Throughout the year, the program helps deliver to schools in Pinellas County.

“It’s amazing to be a part of something that’s like no other. We’re teaching the next generation to be grateful and to have a kind heart,” The Kind Mouse Mice In Training President Mia, 13, said. “Being hungry is something that is international.”

The non-profit recently began its ‘Baby Mouse Nibbles‘ program that helps provide formula to babies in the community. Volunteers said they are in great need of donations for this program, due to the recent baby formula shortage.

Every year, the Kind Mouse has been helping fill hundreds of thousands of hungry tummies.

“I’ve always come from a place of security so I guess working and finding people who aren’t as secure as myself, really opened my eyes to the fact that I’m very fortunate to be where I am,” The Kind Mouse Mice Interns President Sarah Kingsford, 15, said. “It made me want to help out people more that don’t have as much as I do.”

If you and your child are interested in volunteering and becoming a ‘Mouse Intern’ or ‘Mouse In Training‘, the application can be found on the organization’s website.

The Kind Mouse also accepts donations. Information can be found here.