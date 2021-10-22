Tampa Bay muralist brings flair to St. Pete grilled cheese restaurant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area muralist Matt Kress has taken his talents to the inside of the new Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Melts location in downtown St. Petersburg.

Kress said the project has been in the works for about two months, but the concept of the restaurant’s interior had been discussed for about six.

Chefs Robert Hesse and Craig Munroe just opened a new “Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz” location in downtown St. Petersburg in addition to their food truck and St. Pete Beach location.

(WFLA Photo)

Fo’ Cheezy serves up the classic sandwich in many forms, as well as tater tots, mac n’ cheese, greens, sweets and of course, tomato soup.

Kress painted the interior of the new location with murals of rappers, like Tupac, in a style to match Hesse’s vision of grilled cheese as “graffiti.”

The artist was introduced to the Fo’ Cheezy concept at its original location in St. Pete Beach.

(WFLA Photo)

“I’ve done a lot of local art and I’ve known Craig for a couple years. And I live on St. Pete Beach… and I walked into the St. Pete Beach location and became friends with Chef Hesse and we had some offsite meetings and I had the opportunity to collaborate with them,” he said.

“It’s everything I really liked as a kid and wanted to see in a restaurant,” Hesse said of the art and music.

Kress has completed several murals in Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach.

(WFLA Photo)

Moving forward, he said he has a project in Legacy Village in downtown Tampa and is getting ready to create a jazz and blues themed mural.

You can see Kress’ artwork at the Fo’ Cheezy location at 111 3rd St. N. in St. Petersburg.