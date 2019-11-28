Tampa Bay marching band to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – With Thanksgiving Day officially here, one Tampa Bay marching band is getting ready to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

440 members strong, the “Second Time Arounders” are people who played or twirled in a high school or college band and are doing it again.

“We’re thrilled to death. We’re the over the hill gang. We’re still acting like kids. Having a good time,” said band director, Bill Findeison.

For many, this truly is the second time around. The band played in the Macy’s parade in 2008.

Out of 120 bands that applied, organizers only chose 9.

“It’s fabulous. I’m really excited about it. This will be the second time I’ve gone and it’s just incredible” said band president, Barbara Keighley.

It’s hard to direct 440 people to do anything, but the director manages with a steady voice over a P.A. system.

“If you’ve ever been in a band, the dream is marching Macy’s Day. And very few get a chance to do it,” said Findeison.

Band members will tell you, there’s nothing like assembling in Central Park West.

“And the big announcement comes up saying: Second Time Arounders, are you ready to join the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade? And you get all goosed up and boom, you’re gone,” said trumpet player, Tom Holly.

Some band members attended the parade last year when the temperature was 6 degrees. They’re hoping for warmer weather this year.

The band held one last practice at an armory in New Jersey, before their big performance.

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on News Channel 8 starting at 9 a.m. It will go until noon.

