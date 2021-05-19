Tampa Bay man shoots man who threw banana at truck during road rage incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park man is behind bars after he shot a man who threw a portion of a banana at his truck following a road rage incident.

Police say the incident happened in the 7500 block of southbound U.S. Hwy 19 North at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to detectives, Peter Sala Jr. became involved in an argument with Robert Lewis while driving southbound on U.S. Hwy 19.

Following the argument, Sala Jr. drove past Lewis who was seated inside of his pickup truck armed with a handgun. Police say Sala Jr. threw what is believed to be a portion of a banana which hit the side of Lewis’ pickup truck.

Lewis shot at the truck being driven by Sala Jr. which shattered the right front passenger window.

Sala Jr. suffered a small non-life-threatening laceration to his leg from a piece of glass fragment that struck him.

Lewis has been charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle and

criminal mischief

Lewis has booked into the Pinellas County Jail and currently has a $12,000 bond.