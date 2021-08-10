Tampa Bay man arrested in racist attack, said he wants to kill ’60 to 70′ people in mass shooting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man faces numerous charges after attacking someone because of his race and admitting to planning a mass shooting, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

An affidavit states that Jordan Patrick Leahy, 30, got into a road rage incident after sideswiping another man’s vehicle, making a Nazi salute and pretending to shoot the victim. All of this occurred while he was under the influence of alcohol.

He stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Bryan Dairy Road and Starkey Road, exited the vehicle, and approached the victim aggresively. The affidavit said Leahy then punched the victim in the chest before getting overpowered, with the victim subduing Leahy with a submission hold.

When deputies got there, Leahy told them he “got out, threw the Nazi salute, and wanted to fight a random colored person.” He also told the deputies to get people of color under control, calling them “savage animals” and yelling slurs at the victim and witness.

After being taken into custody, Leahy told deputies he wanted to shoot 60 to 70 people in the face and then kill himself by a gunshot to the neck. The suspect said killing people would be “the most fulfilling thing he would experience in life” and that society needs to be concerned about how easy it would be for him to cause a mass shooting.

He now faces charges for DUI involving property damage, threatening comm/ threats mass shooting, and felony battery.

Leahy was released from state prison this past April. He was convicted in 2019 for aggravated stalking.