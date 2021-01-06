Tampa Bay locals react to violence in the nation’s capital

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At a rally attended by more than two dozen Trump supporters, a number of those in attendance said they understood and supported what happened in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Jackie Turner is a veteran who believes the nation is under siege.

“What they’re doing up there needs to be done,” said Turner. “Everybody needs to start getting, grow a backbone, and start fighting for our values and our freedoms.”

Katy Harvey is also a Trump supporter who watched what was happening in the capitol very closely.

“People are loyal to Trump,” said Harvey. “I think that the left has underestimated how many people are really patriotic.”

They gathered at the corner of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street in Seminole and held flags as drivers beeped their horns. Some yelled and offered hand gestures.

Not far from there, at the St. Pete Pier, others offered different opinions. Alicia Elkins believes this is a sad day in American history.

“I’m just really disappointed,” said Elkins. “It was honestly a very embarrassing day to be an American today. Seeing what unfolded.”

Phasir Brown was also disappointed in what took place.

“And I wish the country had more unity,” said Brown. “And I find it kind of frightening how so many people would storm up to the capitol like that “

