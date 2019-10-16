Tampa Bay Lightning fan goes all out for Halloween display

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A display in Safety Harbor is sure to turn some heads this Halloween for Tampa Bay Lightning fans!

Greg Boschert says he’s a huge Tampa Bay Lightning fan and wanted to share his love of the team with a truly scary display.

The display features skeletons dressed as Lightning and St. Louis Blues players, coaches, fans, and even goalies.

Boschert tells News Channel 8 he’s a huge Lightning fan and this was the first year doing a display of this magnitude.

“It took about a week to put it together and it was all about showing my love for the team,” Boschert said.

The display is located at Meadow Cross Drive in Safety Harbor.

