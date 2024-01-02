ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area local governments are starting the new year with a new rule that requires elected officials to disclose in-depth financial information.

The new law caused a major shakeup, as some small communities scramble to fill the vacancies to keep local governments running.

“I am no longer an elected municipal official here in St. Pete Beach,” said Mark Grill, who served as a St. Pete Beach City Commissioner since 2021. “Extremely disappointed, it was not something that I wanted to do. I looked long and hard at the law and if I could comply.”

Grill is one of four St. Pete Beach City Commissioners who resigned over the new law. So far, Grill said three of the four vacancies have been filled. One seat still remains vacant.

“We staggered the timing of the resignations so that we could have a government in place, because every municipality of course needs a government,” said Grill.

The new law requires local officials to disclose in-depth financial information through Form 6, including net worth, income sources over $1,000, and assets such as real estate, and even jewelry.

“There are some people who have stepped down who raised concerns, I’m basically putting on a list that says please come rob my house when I go on vacation, you know what I have,” said Grill.

State officials such as the governor, lawmakers, county commissioners, sheriffs and others were already required to disclose this information.

“Not only do I fill out the form, I also provide my tax returns as well,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, who believes this new law is important.

“When you work in a small municipality there’s even greater need for that transparency and I’ll tell you why, it’s because you probably know the person that’s picking up your trash, you may know some of the folks in procurement that are your local businesses,” said Commissioner Owen. “You’re someone that’s making $8,000 to $12,000 a year, I understand that you’re doing a lot of volunteer work, but that could be even more reason for transparency. A lot of folks, if you’re going to have wrongdoers, which I think are few and far between, but if you’re going to have wrongdoers, that would be the Avenue to do it.”

However, a wave of elected officials disagree, and have stepped aside from their political careers, saying the new law goes too far.

“Right now, with these requirements, I don’t see myself running again, but you never know what the future holds,” said Grill. “If there’s an amendment to the bill it’s possible, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

The Mayor of Bellair Beach created a petition to urge lawmakers to amend the law after losing several council members. So far a more than 300 people have signed the petition, seen here.